Kushi’s captivating trailer has generated a lot of buzz with audiences. Following this, the songs have been a chartbuster among everyone, and the audiences eagerly anticipate watching the pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen. To further increase the excitement, the makers have announced the start of the advance booking for this highly-anticipated musical extravaganza. Fans can’t wait to see what this film has in store for them and are eagerly counting the days until its release.

Today, the makers of Kushi have revealed a visually stunning poster on their social media and announced the advance booking. The poster demonstrates the charming chemistry between the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and beautiful Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sharing the poster on their social media, the makers captioned, “It’s time to meet the most adorable pair and their most relatable tale on the big screens #Kushi BOOKINGS OPEN NOW! In cinemas SEP 1st.”

The news of the advance booking of the much-awaited Kushi will send happy waves among the fans and the masses waiting to catch their favourite stars casting their magic on the big screens.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theatres on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

