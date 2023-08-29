The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the makers of Jailer to ensure that from September 1, none of the theatres exhibits the jersey of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as worn by a contract killer in one of the scenes in the film.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, who was hearing a suit filed by the IPL team, Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, against the filmmakers for using the team’s jersey in a denigratory manner, said that the Rajinikanth starrer’s release on television, satellite, or any OTT (Over-The-Top) platform should have an altered version of the film prior to its release.

It is alleged that the contract killer in Jailer wearing the jersey reportedly makes derogatory and misogynistic statements about a woman. The IPL team argued that the negative depiction of using their jersey without permission could damage their brand image and equity.

After the suit was filed, the filmmakers and the IPL team resolved their disputes, wherein it was agreed that the filmmakers would alter the scenes featuring the team jersey to ensure it was not identifiable as the RCB jersey.

This alteration would involve removing primary colours and branding elements present on the RCB jersey.

Since Jailer was released in theatres on August 10, the parties agreed that the alteration would be carried out in the theatrical version within ten days, i.e., by September 1, 2023.

Justice Singh stated that the filmmakers and all parties acting on their behalf are bound by the agreed terms and conditions. Since the suit was settled on its first listing, the court ordered the full court fee refunded to the plaintiff.

