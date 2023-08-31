The countdown has begun for Jawan’s release and excitement is reaching new heights with each passing day. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, the film is just 7 days away from hitting theatres and yesterday we witnessed a grand pre-release event in Chennai. During the event, editor Ruben made a heartwarming revelation about SRK’s gesture and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, the upcoming action entertainer marks Shah Rukh’s first-ever collaboration with Tamil director Atlee. The film also has a contribution of several technicians and crew from the Tamil industry, so it’s clear that the superstar is really focusing on the Tamil market. Due to the same, a grand event was held at Chennai’s Sai Ram Engineering College.

During the event, Jawan’s editor Ruben made a revelation related to Shah Rukh Khan, which proves how respectful he is about his co-stars. He shared, “I thank Shah Rukh Khan for trusting us. Not just one, but a whole bus of Tamilians landed in the North. It needs some guts to do that. Also, as a human, he is a great. For example, at the editing table, he told me to cut the portions of him and spare the scenes of others.”

Apart from lauding Shah Rukh Khan, Ruben also revealed that Vijay has nailed a villainous portrayal. He said, “I love Vijay Sethupathi… Most importantly, the films where he is the villain. In Jawan, he has played a character which is death personified. His role gave me sleepless nights.”

Meanwhile, Jawan releases on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

