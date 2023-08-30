Sobhita Dhulipala is giving Bollywood A-listers a run for their money with her remarkable performances and stunning appearances. All jaws were dropped on the floor after Sobhita turned the heat up at the recently concluded ICW 2023 as the actor owned the ramp with her sensational walk that gave every fashion connoisseur life. Her sizzling looks in Made in Heaven Season 2, each from the shelves of celebrated designers, established her status as an OG fashionista who has a personal style, a phenomenon that many Bollywood actresses lack.

Sobhita moved to Mumbai at the age of 16 to make a name for herself. Before making her Bollywood debut, she tried her hands at modeling and participated in several beauty pageants. She later made a massive shift to movies, bagging her first starring role in Raman Raghav 2.0. However, it was the Amazon Prime Videos series Made in Heaven that proved to be a turning point in her career and established her as a new star on the horizon.

But seems like Sobhita’s newfound popularity has backfired after her throwback video went viral, with many netizens highlighting how she underwent multiple surgeries to change her entire personality.

Recently, a Reddit user posted a video from Sobhita Dhulipala’s Miss India Earth 2013 contest and it has the entire internet talking. In the video, Actor Asin, one of the judges of the beauty pageant, asks her, “My question to you is, being an independent young woman of today, do you think the state government or the colleges have the right to impose a dress code and tell you what to wear, not to wear? What is your opinion?”

Sobhita had a modest and reasonable answer for this question as she said she believed that colleges and state governments should not have the authority to reinforce restrictions on uniforms because “a deficiency in moral policing cannot be compensated by imposing insensible rules that only take away freedom”. Check out the video below:

Her answer received warm applause from judges and the audience but it is her face that has become a taking point. Some shocked netizens in the comment section also went on to say they could not recognise it was Sobhita until they read the name and heard her voice.

“That’s some khoon Bhari maang transformation,” one user joked.

“That’s Tara before getting the alimony,” commented one netizen making a sharp Made in Heaven reference.

Another hilariously trolled her writing, “Yes For a long time i thought she looked pretty without work done but always somewhere i felt she has gotten work done especially her lips

Then one fine day i googled her and was blown away by the difference like almost two different women.”

A well-informed netizen also went on to list what surgeries she has gotten done, and wrote, “Definitely got lip-fillers, rhinoplasty & jaw shaving done. Must’ve got something done to her brows too (definitely got microblading done but not counting that as a surgery) but maybe a brow lift. HUGE transformation!!! She’s very beautiful & SUPER HOT now, so great for her!! It worked awesomely for her!”

While it remains debatable whether Sobhita is a natural beaut or has transformed herself via surgeries, it cannot be denied that she is one gem of an artist and an even better fashionista. It takes an icon to make a stronghold in the fashion community and Sobhita is on the verge of becoming one.

What are your views on Sobhita’s impeccable transformation over the years? Let us know in the comment section below.

