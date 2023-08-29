With six seasons, Peaky Blinders ran on Netflix from 2013 to 2022 and quickly became one of the top shows to stream. Cillian Murphy struck gold with the old-school gangster series as he witnessed a sharp rise in his salary. Apart from Cillian, the show also featured Hollywood star Tom Hardy, the late Helen McCrory, Sam Claflin, Aiden Gillen and a few others. Scroll down if you want to know how much the cast earned for the award-winning series.

For those who are unaware, each episode of Peaky Blinders is rumoured to cost the makers about $2.2 million, and if reports are to be believed the show raked-in an estimated $62 million in its very first year.

Speaking of the Peaky Blinders cast salaries, according to the blog of Laura Caldwell, Cillian Murphy gained a lot of momentum with the six seasons of the show since its beginning in 2013. Cillian, who played the role of Thomas Shelby in the Netflix show, earned an average of approximately $2.3 million per episode. However, since season six, was shot on a tight budget of $1.5 million per episode, reports suggested that Cillian’s fee per episode was significantly reduced. The actor, as of 2023, enjoys a net worth of a whopping $20 million.

Speaking of Tom Hardy, who portrayed the role of Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders apparently pocketed a cool $1 million per episode. Tom Hardy was earlier the highest-paid actor in Peaky Blinders but looks like Cillian Murphy later dethroned him thanks to his ever-growing popularity. His net worth is however more than Cillian with a massive $55 million.

Another popular character from Peaky Blinders was Helen McCrory who played the role of Polly Gray also fondly known as Aunt Polly. She unfortunately passed away in April 2021 from cancer. Her exact salary per episode for Peaky Blinders remains unknown but thanks to the love her character got- she amassed a net worth of $25 million.

Peaky Blinders also featured another popular character, Sam Claflin. He played the role of Oswald Mosley and was only introduced in season five. However, in the sixth season, he got a major role as he begins to introduce fascism to Britain. His salary per episode for the show is yet to be revealed but he currently enjoys a net worth of $8 million.

Paul Anderson, who plays the role of the eldest of the Shelby brothers- Arthur Shelby, got a thumbs up from the audience for his role of a drunkard. He is also one of the most loved characters from Peaky Blinders. As of 2023, he stands at a net worth of $2 million.

