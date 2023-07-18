Cillian Murphy is all prepared to lead Oppenheimer and people can’t stop talking about it. Throughout the years, people have embraced Murphy for his critically acclaimed roles. But one performance that truly brought the actor’s talents was Thomas Shelby, in the critically acclaimed Netflix original Peaky Blinders. The show has already become a cult classic and many fans are still looking out for that one extra leg – the movie.

The world first got to see the 47-year-old actor as Tommy Shelby for the first time in 2013 and it hasn’t been the same since then. Murphy has led a legion of his fans who are on the lookout for a closure film. He has now addressed the possibility of the same.

Cillian Murphy was recently on the cover of Radio Times in a striking close-up. He talked about the success of Peaky Blinders but also established that the idea of a movie is currently non-existent. Murphy says, “That’s probably the worst thing about Peaky Blinders – getting asked about the movie all the time! I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that.” As of now, there is no movie for the fans. However, the show will also remain close to his heart as he sheds light on it further.

The actor explains how the show became what it is today. He says, “‘It started off as a tiny show on a Sunday evening and it grew very slowly and without any hype, without any billboards, without any advertising campaign.’ Cillian Murphy continues, “It just grew because people told other people to watch it. I’m really proud that it has never plateaued and each series has become richer and stronger than the last.”

Cillian Murphy, who will be next seen in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, explains the complexities of it all. He goes, “I still struggle with the ancillary aspects of the entertainment business. There’s an assumption that you have to be a personality. I think that’s not fair, really. If your job is to disappear into character and portray a person, surely the sensible approach is not to reveal too much of your own self. I’m really lucky, happy with my life and, you know, that is part of the bargain. You do sell anonymity and you sell some level of privacy.”

