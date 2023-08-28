Stranger Things' 'Steve' Joe Keery Gets Emotional As The Show Nears Its End: "I Owe My Whole Career To..."

Joe Keery knows “it won’t be easy” to walk away from ‘Stranger Things’.

The 31-year-old actor has played Steve Harrington on hit Netflix show since 2016 – but he accepts that “it’s time” to bring the sci-fi series to an end.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily – which was conducted before the writers’ strike – Joe Keery shared: “It won’t be easy for it to end.

Joe Keery added, “I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show.”

Joe Keery confessed to having mixed feelings about the situation.

The actor – who stars alongside the likes of Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown – explained: “There’s a sense of relief, there’s a sense of sadness.

“I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we’re doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it’s been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it’s done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it … Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It’ll be nice to have the end of this too.”

Meanwhile, Chase Stokes previously revealed that he auditioned for the role of Steve Harrington.

However, the actor admitted to making a mess of his audition.

Chase, 30 – who was eventually given a guest role on the show – told ‘Access Hollywood‘: “I actually read for Steve Harrington and I forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up. I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that!”

