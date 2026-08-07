Musafir Cafe S2: Hey Netflix, I Beg You To Not Turn Vikrant Massey's Chander Into Vedika Pinto's Sudha

Musafir Cafe S2: Will Vikrant Massey’s Chander Turn Into Vedika Pinto’s Toxic Sudha? (Photo Credit: Netflix)

When Netflix dropped the adaptation of Divya Prakash Dubey’s beloved novel Musafir Cafe, expectations were sky-high. Bringing Vikrant Massey’s effortless charm as Chander and Vedika Pinto’s magnetic screen presence as Sudha together seemed like a match made in heaven. But as Season 1 unfolded, I was left with a bitter aftertaste. A season that disappointed on many levels, honestly!

To be honest, I still fell for their love and relationship, witnessing all the red flags and not being able to surrender to the temptation of a love story! Instead of a story about modern relationships, commitment phobia, and self-discovery, Season 1 frequently dived into emotional toxicity.

Now that Musafir Cafe season 2 has been announced, I really want to beg Netflix not to let Chander into another Sudha. Now, do not get me wrong, I can empathize with Sudha and her issues. I understand her life and career choices as well. The only thing that the show did not get right was her love life!

While people are going gaga over the show and this love story, it was such a toxic ride for me, personally! Honestly, Sudha was meant to be a fiercely independent, modern woman, not wanting to fall into the patriarchal setup of marriage and expectations from their daughter-in-law. She wanted to take care of her mother and keep it that way! That was her priority! So far, so good!

However, rather than having honest conversations about her desires and fears, Sudha resorted to the most common issue in relationships – not communicating! Being unsure of what you want in life, weaponizing that confusion to keep someone on a leash was such an exhausting thing to watch. Sudha repeatedly retreated to Chander’s safe, warm embrace only to discard that emotional safety at her convenience! Now, this repeated confusion started showing an impact on Chander’s confused traits as well!

By the time the season finale rolled around, Sudha felt less like a complex romantic lead and more like an emotionally draining partner who refused to take accountability for her choices. But, the sad part is we see Chander turning into Sudha – as if it is some toxic loop refusing to end!

Musafir Cafe S2: I Hope They Address & Rectify, All That Was Weird In Season 1! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Chander had Preeti, his safe, emotional, who he has kept on a leash, waiting! And as season 1 has ended, I do not want this show to fall into the classic trope of romantic dramas – role reversal. Making the hurt partner become the same emotionally unsure person they once dealt with!

I do not want to see Chander turn into a cynical, confused, and opportunistic partner and choose Sudha. And no, letting him choose Sudha would not turn this into a complex modern relationship! I mean, let us just ban this stupid term! Modern OTT shows often confuse toxic relationship dynamics with mature writing. Audiences don’t want an endless loop of manipulation; they want resolution or a mature parting of ways.

Vikrant Massey excels at playing characters with deep emotional intelligence. Musafir Cafe season has all the right ingredients – just put them in the right amount and order, Netflix! Give Sudha genuine character growth and accountability, and let Chander retain his warmth and integrity. Show us two adults navigating the messiness of life with honesty. And finally give Preeti what she deserves – security, assurance, acknowledgment, and above all – priority!

Rooting for season 2 to make sure things go right!

Advertisement



For more stories from Television & Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Musafir Cafe Ending Explained: Did Chander & Sudha Cheat On Their Partners During Their Final Reunion, Making Way For A Messier Season 2?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News