Musafir Cafe OTT Verdict Week 2: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto & Mahima Makwana’s Show Growing! (Photo Credit: Netflix)



The modern relationship drama Musafir Cafe has hit a good viewership on Netflix in India! Powered by a very strong word-of-mouth and intense online debates over its central love triangle, the Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana starrer has still registered good viewership numbers in its two weeks of streaming.

2nd-Most-Viewed Show On Netflix In 2026

In two weeks, the show has officially emerged as the 2nd most-viewed show on Netflix in 2026, comfortably outperforming major shows across genres. With a viewership of 7.4 million, it only stands below Taskaree. Emraan Hashmi‘s show currently leads the chart by a wide margin. It registered a viewership of 16.1 million in the first half of 2026.

Musafir Cafe OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from July 27 to August 2, 2026, Musafir Cafe, in its second week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 3.7 million on Netflix, taking a jump from its debut week’s 3.4 million views. It would be interesting to see if the show witnesses another jump in the upcoming week.

Check out the most-viewed shows on Netflix in 2026. These shows might be scripted/non-scripted.

Taskaree: 16.1 Million Musafir Cafe: 7.4 Million* Desi Bling: 5 Million Maamla Legal Hai S2: 4.8 Million India’s Got Latent: 4.7 Million Kohrra S2: 4.6 Million Glory: 4.6 Million Hello Bachhon: 2.6 Million

* Numbers for Musafir Cafe compiled from Ormax’s weekly list and might vary/update once Netflix provides its viewership data for the second half of 2026.

The emotional core of the show explores Chander’s (Vikrant Massey) heart-wrenching dilemma between his past love, Sudha (Vedika Pinto), and his present partner, Preeti (Mahima Makwana), and it has struck a deep chord with viewers.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Netflix’s Half-Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026). The total numbers might change with the annual viewership.

Musafir Cafe has managed to comfortably surpass high-profile returning seasons, and reality shows like Maamla Legal Hai S2 (4.8M), India’s Got Latent (4.7M), and Kohrra S2 (4.6M).

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Must Read: Musafir Cafe Ending Explained: Did Chander & Sudha Cheat On Their Partners During Their Final Reunion, Making Way For A Messier Season 2?

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