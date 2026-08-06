Awarapan 2 Box Office: Will Emraan Hashmi Enter Top 10 Romantic Drama Openings? (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The anticipation around Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming romantic action thriller Awarapan 2 is building up as the release date approaches during the Independence Day 2026 weekend. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is an official sequel to the 2007 cult hit Awarapan, which was directed by Mohit Suri! The film carries high expectations on the box office front, especially given the audience’s love for Emraan Hashmi’s romantic-musical avatar.

Will Emraan Hashmi Enter The Top 10?

Entering the box-office record books will not be a cakewalk for the film, as it clashes with Sunny Deol‘s Batwara 1947. This Independence Day clash will lead to screen sharing, and the audience will segregate for the opening day at least! This raises an important question: will the film enter the top 10?

Awarapan 2 Box Office Opening!

Despite the stiff competition, Awarapan 2 has a very achievable target to claim a spot among Hindi cinema’s biggest romantic openers. Currently, the tenth spot is owned by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which opened at 11.12 crore at the box office! This will officially bring Emraan Hashmi a significant personal box-office milestone in the romantic genre.

Check out the top 10 romantic openers of Bollywood (India Net Collection).

Saiyaara: 22 crore Kalank: 21.6 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 19.45 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 15.73 crore Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: 15.85 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 15.81 crore Jab Harry Met Sejal: 15.25 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 13.3 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 11.1 crore

Can The Independence Day Clash Impact Awarapan 2’s Opening?

It would be interesting to see if a clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, will impact Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2.

However, given the strong brand of Sunny Deol and the nostalgic factor of Awarapan 2, both films might create records on their opening day! All eyes on August 14!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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