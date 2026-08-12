Directed by Oni Sen, Netflix’s high-octane military drama Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, headlined by Jimmy Sheirgill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, and an impressive ensemble of young actors playing Indian Air Force warriors, has officially taken flight! Chronicling the real-life heroics of the Golden Arrows Squadron during the 1999 Kargil War, the show has taken a decent start on Netflix!

Supported by critical acclaim, authentic military details, and growing word-of-mouth from both viewers and veterans alike, the series has backed up its praise with good digital numbers!

Operation Safed Sagar OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, from August 3 to August 9, 2026, Operation Safed Sagar, in its debut week of streaming on Netflix, garnered a viewership of 2.2 million on Netflix, against 12.3 million viewing hours. It currently occupies the 8th spot globally, and claims the top spot in Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Maldives, and Mauritius!

The show is brilliantly done, and it will definitely witness a jump in numbers in the upcoming week, owing to the Independence Day weekend. Currently, in its debut week, it is trending in the top 10 in 11 countries. It would be interesting to see if the show manages to hold a spot in the top 10 in the upcoming weeks.

Check out the top 3 debut week numbers by a web series that arrived on Netflix in 2026.

Taskaree: 5.4 million

Operation Safed Sagar: 2.2 million

Desi Bling: 2.1 million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but Netflix calculates debut numbers weekly, not day-by-day.

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