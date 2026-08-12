Musafir Cafe OTT Verdict (Week 3): Vikrant Massey’s Show Still Sailing! (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Ever since its premiere on Netflix, the emotional romantic drama Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana, has resonated deeply with the audience. Exploring themes of love, nostalgia, and second chances against beautiful mountain backdrops, the show has earned constant praise, garnering almost 8.8 million views in 3 weeks of its streaming!

2nd Most-Viewed Netflix Show

Currently, Vikrant Massey’s show is the second most-viewed web series of 2026 on Netflix. It might soon overpower the top spot, currently occupied by Emraan Hashmi‘s Taskaree, which garnered 16.1 million views in the first half of the year!

Musafir Cafe OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix, from August 3 to August 9, 2026, Musafir Cafe, in its third week of streaming on Netflix, garnered a viewership of 1.7 million on Netflix, against 7.2 million viewing hours. It currently occupies the 9th spot globally, and claims the top spot in Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Maldives, and Mauritius!

In India, Musafir Cafe held the second spot last week, and will maintain that spot for this month at least! However, despite maintaining its hold over the upcoming week as well, it might not surpass Taskaree in the near future and has to wait for the annual report to do so!

Check out the most-viewed shows on Netflix in 2026. These shows might be scripted/non-scripted.

Taskaree: 16.1 Million

Musafir Cafe: 8.8 Million*

Desi Bling: 5 Million

* Numbers for Musafir Cafe compiled from Ormax’s weekly list and might vary/update once Netflix provides its viewership data for the second half of 2026.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Netflix’s Half-Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026). The total numbers might change with the annual viewership.

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