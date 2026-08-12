Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 OTT Verdict (Week 2): Rohit Shetty’s Psychological Fear Challenge Worked! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 has managed to set a benchmark for the adrenaline rush that is associated with stunt-based reality shows! When JioHotstar and Colors TV announced the return of the much-loved celebrity stunt show, the audience was excited, and expectations were sky high! In two weeks, it stands at a total viewership of 9.6 million views on JioHotstar!

While Season 15 started off on a steady note, the show introduced the Psychological Fear Challenge twist, designed to test the contestants’ mental strength over physical strength! This seems to have paid off big time, bringing a good viewership jump for the show!

Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Ormax, from August 3 to August 9, 2026, Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 ruled in its second week, garnering a viewership of 5.8 million on JioHotstar. It secured the top spot in the trending list of the top 10 most-viewed digital assets watched in India this week.

Did The Psychological Fear Challenge Work?

The numbers leave little room for doubt, and the answer to this is Yes! In previous seasons, the show relied on heavy high-altitude stunts, crawling creepers, and underwater escape stunts. However, for Khatron Ke Khiladi S15, Rohit Shetty turned up the heat by introducing mind games and psychologically testing the strength of the contestants! The second week had tasks that forced contestants to battle their inner anxiety rather than just physical endurance.

Meanwhile, their personal stories also grabbed eyeballs and generated enough social media buzz, pushing the week 2’s viewership count from 3.8 million to 5.8 million views – a phenomenal 52% jump!

With a 2-week tally standing strong at 9.6 million views, Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 is positioning itself as one of the top non-scripted non-fiction shows on JioHotstar this year.

Check out the two-week viewership of the reality show on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 3.8 Million

Week 2: 5.8 Million

Total: 9.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers given by Ormax are the estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix/Ormax for all the films that arrived on the OTT platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

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