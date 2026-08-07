Family Kirana Store Season 2 (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The Viral Fever (TVF) has firmly established itself as one of the leading content creators in India’s entertainment space, consistently delivering relatable and engaging stories across genres. With its authentic storytelling. Among its major successes this year was Family Kirana Store, a light-hearted comedy-drama centered on a middle-class family and their neighborhood grocery shop.

Family Kirana Store Season 2 To Begin Filming Soon

The series received an overwhelming response from viewers and quickly emerged as a fan favorite. Building on this popularity, TVF has officially announced Family Kirana Store Season 2, much to the excitement of audiences eagerly awaiting the next chapter. Filming for Season 2 is all set to commence from next week.

Family Kirana Store Returns With Its Beloved Ensemble

Family Kirana Store follows Gajanand, played by Shrikant Verma, and his family as they navigate the joys and challenges of running a neighborhood kirana store. Also starring Garima Vikrant Singh and Hemant Mishra, the beloved slice-of-life drama returns with warmth, humor, nostalgia, and heartfelt everyday family moments. Season 1 of Family Kirana Store is currently available to stream on YouTube.

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