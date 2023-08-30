Actress Radhika Apte has often been hailed for her unbiased opinions as she has always been quite vocal about the perception of actors in the public eye. Be it talking about how their bodies are depicted on screen, sexual harassment or how their intelligence is perceived, the Mrs Undercover actress has never shied away from telling the truth. Now, a video clip of Radhika Apte has been doing rounds on social media, where the actress can be seen addressing the most discussed topic in tinsel town, ‘nepotism’.

The video shows the Pad Man actress talking about the advantages of being a star kid and discussing the prevalent biases in the film industry. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

The video clip from an interview with the Film Companion was shared on Reddit and since then it went viral as Radhika opened up about her take on nepotism and how filmmakers hardly care about their acting capabilities. The Ahalya actress said, “Actors who want to do better their game, they have to more exercise, dress better, get clicked more, and do thingies on their faces. They don’t go for courses or for coaching, for performance you know because that’s not valued.”

Have a look at the video:

Radhika Apte added, “They go like that’s a star kid, or this is a somebody being promoted by somebody, cast them, acting to karwa lenge. And then they say, actors are dumb, actors are the least, simplest thing to do. And I find it very annoying.”

As soon as the video was posted on the social media site, many Reddit users flocked in to share their opinion on the same. Netizens praised Radhika for being honest and addressing the real issue upfront. One user wrote, “Baja di! Radhika Apte is so frank yaar. Like she has no fucks to give. Bindaas bol deti hai jo unke man me hai,” while another said, “She’s very candid, and open-minded and speaks her heart out. And doesn’t give a hoot about society and system.”

A third comment read, “Acting tho karva Lenge is exactly why the industry is in shambles and no one except the SRKs and Sunny Deol’s and AKs cannot get block busters.” Another netizen commented, “These nepo kids can’t act for life and Apte knows it”. One user said, “This is the kind of badass woman we like. Not like that Kangu babe.” Another added, “Imagine if the audience is tired of these nepo kids and their mediocrity being given national awards and such, how much more the frustration must be for actors in the field having to be the contemporaries who actually suffer and are not given work based on merit alone.”

On the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in Anushree Mehta’s spy comedy, Mrs Undercover. She will be next seen in Tisca Chopra’s murder mystery film.

