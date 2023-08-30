Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biggie Jawan, his first collaboration with South director Atlee. The film stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles with Deepika Padukone making a cameo appearance. Amid the hype, SRK’s video from his Vaishno Devi visit is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it on various platforms. Scroll below to watch the video.

The superstar has always been very open about his religious beliefs and while he’s himself a Muslim, his wife Gauri Khan came from a Hindu family. Once in an interview, SRK revealed that he won’t ever force his kids to follow any particular religion and they can worship whoever they want. Now, coming back to the latest scoop, this isn’t the first time that the actor is visiting the holy Hindu shrine.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Chennai promoting his upcoming film Jawan with the entire team. Before this event, SRK went to Vaishno Devi for Darshan and took blessings from the goddess. The actor, in the viral video, was spotted donning a casual look with a t-shirt that he paired with denim jeans and a jacket.

The Jawan actor covered his face with a black cloth while also wearing the hood of his jacket. News18 Showsha shared the video on their official Twitter handle; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s video on the microblogging platform, a user commented, “And still some people think he’s anti-hindu!”

Another user commented, “The most secular of them all.. The man who’s life is a living epitome of the IDEA OF INDIA”

A third commented, “एक शाहरुख खान में पूरा हिन्दुस्तान बस्ता है ❤️🇮🇳”

A fourth added, “Name “Shah Rukh Khan” stands for Secularism”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan visiting Vaishno Devi ahead of the release of Jawan? Tell us in the space below.

