Sonam Kapoor is one of the biggest and most famous actresses in Bollywood. She’s known as the ‘OG Fashionista’ in B-town and is married to businessman Anand Ahuja and the couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, last year. And do you know that Sonam’s husband Anand is a multi-millionaire with a net worth of over Rs 4000 crores, owning multiple businesses with luxury mansions under his name? Scroll below to read the scoop!

Anand, 40, is a huge name in the footwear and apparel world, especially in India. In 2012, he started his brand, Bhaane, which became popular for its minimalistic design and fashion taste. In 2016, he launched the country’s first multi-brand sneaker platform, which is a hit among sneakerheads.

According to Activenoon.com, Anand Ahuja’s net worth as of 2023 is $484 million (INR 4000 crores). Ahuja tied the knot with Sonam Kapoor in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai with A-list Bollywood celebrities gracing their wedding.

According to the publication, Anand Ahuja is the managing director of Shahi Exports, which happens to be India’s largest export house. The businessman has an amazing educational background and pursued a Bachelor of Science, Economics, and International Relations in 2007 from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Ahuja has an extraordinary car collection with Mercedes Benz S500, BMW 730LD, Audi A6, and Audi Q7, along with a Maybach, which is reportedly worth Rs 1.70 crore in India.

Talking about the properties, Anand Ahuja has luxury mansions in Delhi and Mumbai, which Sonam Kapoor often gives a glimpse of, on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

