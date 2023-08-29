Rhea Chakraborty is a huge name in Bollywood and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her personal and professional achievements. The actress has been in the news in the last two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and was in an alleged relationship with the late actor. And if the recent reports are to be believed, Rhea has finally moved on and found love in Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Rhea is quite popular on social media and has over 3 million followers on Instagram. The actress often shares sultry pictures of herself on the platform, and we love her chic fashion sense.

Now, talking about the latest scoop on Rhea Chakraborty’s life, a Reddit thread by Bolly N Blinds Gossip shared a post on her alleged dating rumours with Nikhil Kamath, which is now deleted.

A while ago, there were rumours that Rhea was dating Virat Kohli’s manager, Bunty Sajdeh, but neither of them confirmed the news. And now, she’s reportedly dating Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath.

Take a look at the Reddit post below:

Reacting to Rhea Chakraborty’s dating rumours, a user on the platform commented, “Man these 2 brothers amazed me Nithin at 44 is lot smarter and handsome than Nikhil at 36 . And Nithin is family man while Nikhil is sasta Ranbir Kapoor. Nithin tries to stay away from any kind of news , while Nikhil is always is news.”

Another user went, “A close birdie to tinsel town tells me Rhea is dating Bunty Sajdeh. Seema Khan’s snob brother. Not sure though.”

A third commented, “This is the kind of tea i come for on this sub. Nikhil is insufferable but atleast these girls are getting a pay day out of it. Whatever floats their boat.”

What are your thoughts on Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged dating rumours with Nikhil Kamath? Tell us in the comments below.

