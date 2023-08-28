It was the weekend of records for Bollywood as yet another film in the running ended up finding a place up there in the charts. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which has been seeing some consistent footfalls despite the release of Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2 post its release, has not yet given up.

In the face of so much competition, most other films would have lost out on screens entirely. However the Karan Johar film still has a few shows made available to it, which shows the trust of exhibitors in it to continue pulling in audiences.

This is what paid off in the weekend gone by as well when around 3 crores more came in for the romcom family drama. As a result, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has now crossed the 150 crores mark, which doesn’t just have a good ring to it but even psychologically speaking, it helps everyone associated with it.

Moreover, the film has also officially crossed the lifetime score of another romcom family drama that was released earlier this year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film had netted 147 crores and Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has left it behind. In fact the gap will now continue increasing as the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will still keep running till the release of Jawan, which means around 5 crores more are at least on the cards.

In a way it’s all in the family since it’s Alia’s film which has surpassed her beau Ranbir Kapoor’s film!

