It’s been over month to the most momentous day in the world of cinema in the past couple of years, when we saw the release of Oppenheimer and Barbie. The Christopher Nolan directorial was riding on immense anticipation since the very day it was announced and the release was no less than an event for not just his fans but the entire movie watching community. While it released with an R-rating, it seemed like the movie will face a dent due to it, but turns out nothing can stop Nolan if he decides to run.

Oppenheimer, for the unversed, is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie directed by Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role alongside Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, and ensemble. The movie that released alongside Barbie has managed to create havoc at the Box Office even with an R-rating.

Turns out the fireball that Oppenheimer is, the rage is only spreading wilder. As per the latest reports, the domestic collections of the Christopher Nolan hit movie has now achieved a new feat and it is also a personal achievement for Nolan who has only seen hits in the longest time. The Cillian Murphy starrer is now the filmmaker’s third biggest earner in his filmography. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Collider report, Oppenheimer has now become the third highest earning movie in Christopher Nolan’s filmography domestically. And surprisingly the first and highest earning Non-Batman movie. On Friday, the movie has managed to earn $2.25 Million, and the domestic collection now stands at a staggering $293.27 Million.

It has now defeated Inception ($292.59 Million) and pushed it to the fourth position. However, the only two movies above it are The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. This makes Oppenheimer the highest-earning Non-Batman movie of all time in the domestic market. The movie globally stands at $731.86 Million.

