There was good jump in collections evidenced on Saturday, what with 14.02 crores more coming in. The film had brought in 10.69 crores and while the double digit start was good in itself, to see the numbers grow on top of that is a good sign indeed. Moreover, the best part is that while Gadar 2 is continuing to spread mayhem at the box office even in its third week, Dream Girl 2 is not just surviving but even giving it a tough fight, which makes it a win-win situation for the entire industry.

The film has now reached 24.71 crores in two days which is not far away from the entire lifetime score of Ayushmann’s first release during pandemic, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (28.26 crores) as well as Doctor G (26.45 crores). Unfortunately Anek and An Action Hero hardly had much of collections but now with Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana has bounced back in a big way.

Today the film will further go past the lifetime score of Bareilly Ki Barfi (34.55 crores) while Shubh Mangal Savdhan (43.11 crores) would be in reach as well. This would be followed by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Andhadhun but let’s talk about these films once Dream Girl reaches closer to that. Till then one can well expect Ayushmann to keep a track of all the records on a daily basis since it would be after five releases (including OTT release Gulabo Sitabo) that he has something to cheer about.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

