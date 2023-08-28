It’s one continuous innings of records that are being set by Gadar 2 ever since its release. If the opening day for the film was monumental, even the third Sunday was quite amazing, what with 16.10 crores coming in. There was yet another jump in collections seen and that’s really amazing considering the fact that there is Dream Girl 2 running in parallel as well and bringing in similar numbers.

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer has achieved yet another milestone now and that’s about crossing the 450 crores mark in a matter of third weekend itself. This is simply tremendous because for the first couple of weeks it had OMG 2 for competition and now there is Dream Girl 2 around it. The film hasn’t been running solo at all since even Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was behind it on its release and still the collections have been simply excellent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently standing at 456.05 crores, the film is not done yet because while it should be finding itself in 5 crores range today, there won’t be much of a dip tomorrow since there is Rakshabandhan holiday on Wednesday. Then there would be a huge spike again on Wednesday and hopefully it will come close to the 10 crores mark all over again. That will further push its case towards the 500 Crore Club which will be just the right kind of entry for this all time blockbuster by Anil Sharma.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Gadar 2’s Day 17th Is Almost Equal To The Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer & It’s Not At All A Bad Thing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News