Actor Anurag Vyas, who was previously seen in ‘Rakshabandhan… Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal’, enjoys writing.

Advertisement

Anurag Vyas says: “Since my academic days, I always enjoyed writing, be it essays, poems, or story. I remember once when I won in a competition, our headmaster specially came to our classroom to meet me and appreciated my thoughts. That encouraged me to keep writing. But later I started to pursue acting and couldn’t manage time to write.”

Advertisement

Anurag Vyas, who began his acting career with ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ and was later seen in ‘Bhakharwadi’, ‘Dil Ye Ziddi Hai’, ‘Naagin‘ among others reveals how his break-up helped him to resume back and realize his passion for writing.

Anurag Vyas continues: “Interestingly my break up helped me to resume writing. As I personally feel grief is one of the most painful emotions we experience, and it’s also the source of some of the world’s most inspirational poetry. When I have experienced a heartbreak, the act of putting my feelings into words helped me to resume my passion for writing. I was surprised I overcame the pain of heartbreak and started enjoying appreciation for my skill and creativity on social media.”

Must Read: Did You Know? Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Starred In A Film Titled ‘Dus’ Which Got Shelved Even After Its Shoot Was Almost Complete!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube