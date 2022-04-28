Rajora Entertainment launches a musical vertical “Rajora Music” with their maiden venture, a qawwali by Sabri Brothers “AJMER KI GALI”, featuring Sara Khan and Mrunal Jain, produced by Karan Rajora and Bachchan Tamar, Co-Produced by Habib A Sheikh, Azra Syed, Rahul Gaikwad, Satish Kanwal- CEO Rajora Entertainment, Casting Director – Sonu Singh Rajput. A sufiyana contemporary story of undying love and faith.

Rajora Entertainment is a production house with an office in Mumbai, an amalgamation of entertainment with future technologies. It is an entertainment-focused company which plans to produce entertaining, uplifting content that combines excellent storytelling and superior acting talent with manageable budgets.

Their primary focus lies to contribute many talents – each brilliant in its own creative field. Very few, however, have enjoyed consistency in their creative endeavors and even fewer have managed to create an organization that has become an integral part of the entertainment business in India.

Raised with a passion of films, music and entertainment, Karan Rajora has always been passionate about drama as a result he launched his own production house Rajora Entertainment along with an equally passionate Bachchan Tamar “Rajora is all about youth, passion and love for the visual medium. We will focus on bringing together all kinds of talent and making something unique, exciting and entertaining”

Rajora Entertainment will soon release a web series titled “Rohatak Sisters”

