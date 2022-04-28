After piquing the audience’s curiosity, superstar and producer Aamir Khan is finally out with his ‘Kahani’! The video of the superstar talking about a big Kahani reveal broke the internet and the cat is finally out of the bag as the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have released the first song from the film titled ‘Kahani’.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan’s labour of love, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and will be released in theatres nationwide on 11th August 2022.

Advertisement

After giving the Indian audiences one cinematic gem after another, Aamir Khan Productions is all set to bring you another heartwarming story with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. The Indian adaptation of Eric Roth’s original screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan.

The Laal Singh Chaddha album is composed by maestro Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the first song ‘Kahani’ has vocals by Mohan Kannan that beautifully encapsulates the movie and in essence introduces the audiences to the film.

Interestingly, in a game changing move, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the song, but instead only the audio so that the audiences’ attention is diverted to the actual hero of the music – the music itself and the team that put these pieces together.

The actor-producer decided to put the musicians and the music of the film center stage, in the hope to highlight not just the music industry at large and their endeavors but also allow audiences to enjoy these tracks unadulterated by the visuals and in their true essence.

Says Aamir Khan , “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into.”

Says composer Pritam , “Aamir Khan is a hero both onscreen and off it. He understands that music needs to be under the spotlight at times and has allowed it to take centre stage in his films. It’s the most fantastic and satisfying experience working with him on his films.”

Bhushan Kumar, MD, T-Series adds , “Aamir Khan is known not only for being a genius actor but for the creative and innovative manner in which he presents and communicates his film to his audiences. This is a revolutionary move for feature film music and we have high hopes for the first song and the entire album of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Adds ‘Kahani’ singer Mohan Mannan, Kahani, or the “feather song” as it’s referred to internally, is a beautiful composition by Pritam and is written by the incomparable Amitabh Bhattacharya and as soon as I entered Pritam’s studio to sing it, everyone told me just how excited they were about this song and the way it had turned out.

I’m super glad I got to sing it, and can’t wait for everyone to listen to it too.

I’ve worked with Pritam and Amitabh many times in the past but never had a chance to sing for an Aamir Khan film, and considering I’m a huge fan of his acting and his movies, this is super exciting for me. I’ve had a chance to interact with him and Advait a few times because of this film, and it’s just made me realise how much thought goes into each part and how they love perfection.

I’m also very kicked about the unique promotional ideas that Aamir Khan productions have come up with, piquing everyone’s curiosity till the release.. and that the release itself is so unique. The songs are going to be available on audio only formats for a while, so people can listen to them the way they’re meant to be heard, without a visual to add to or distract from the song itself.

I hope everyone loves this song and that I’ve managed to justify the lyrics and composition to the best of my abilities!

Lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya says , “I have tried my best to encapsulate the soul of the film through the lyrics of this song. It was a beautiful experience and I am so happy that the release of this song is going to be a novel experience for all of us!”.

Director Advait Chandan says, “Kahani is my most favorite song ever. Every time I felt nervous on a shoot, I would listen to this song. It’s the perfect introduction to our film. Dada’s melody, Amitabh’s lyrics and Mohan’s voice transport us directly into the world of Laal Singh Chaddha”.

Ajit Andhare COO Viacom18 Studios adds, “Laal Singh Chaddha is a movie experience like no other attempted so far in India. Right from its inception it has been an enterprise of authenticity & scale. After many years in making, the dream is now coming to fruition. I am certain that the industry and audiences alike will be enthralled by both the film & what it stands for. The first song launch today, reflects the distinctive approach we have taken throughout the making of this film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios and is all set to release on 11th August, 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Must Read: Did You Know? Amitabh Bachchan Once Had To Borrow Money From His Staff To Put Food On The Table During His Struggling Days?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube