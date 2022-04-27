For the past few days, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has been constantly building up the excitement around his next announcement, will be coming up with a special ‘kahaani’ (story) on April 28. The actor was recently seen in a video where he was trying his hand on the piano playing legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s creation ‘Fur Elise’.

Advertisement

The video, shared on the social media handle of his production house Aamir Khan Productions, shows him informing his followers how he will be sharing a story with everyone on Thursday as he said, “Kal milta hu mai ap logo ko”.

Advertisement

The caption mentioned, “Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani”. Earlier, the ‘Dangal’ star piqued the interest of the audience by taking the angle of sports as he was seen playing box cricket while announcing that he will soon share a ‘Kahani‘ on April 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 1994 runaway success ‘Forrest Gump’. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is set in the milieu, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Got Personally Involved To Rope In This Pakistani Cricketer For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube