Not only actor Aamir Khan, but his daughter Ira Khan is also a ‘perfectionist’ when it comes to winning the hearts of her social media followers with her aesthetically pleasing pics, just like her papa does it in Bollywood with his blockbuster films.

Advertisement

However, this time Khan’s daughter has set the social media realm on fire with her sizzling pool pics, and we are sure you are going to surely love this one!

Advertisement

Aamir Khan’s beloved daughter Ira Khan was recently seen beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the pool with her friends. The star kid recently shared some snaps of herself in a black bikini which immediately attracted all her followers’ attention towards it.

Matching her black bikini look with her peachy glares, Ira Khan captioned her post, “We can also be swim-wear models… Any reason to splash in a pool. ESPECIALLY IN THIS HEAT!

🌡☀️🔥🥵 “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira who enjoys a fan following of around 442k followers, no time received some crazy amounts of likes and comments on her recent post. Well, while many were showering the star kid with immense love-filled comments, she also fell victim to heavy trolling over it.

Taking it to the comment section, an Instagram user commented, “Selfish girl.” Another user commented, “itne bhi kyu phni 😮😮.” A third user commented, “No burkha for these ladies just bcz of she’s celebrity daughter,it means she can show boobs and ass but for common man required burkha, shameless.” A fourth user commented, “Where is your Hijab….” A Fifth user commented, “हिजाब नहीं दिख रहा हैं। (Your Hijab isn’t seen in the picture) ” and another user commented, “Maulana will pass fatwa against u 🤣🤣 .”

Yikes! Those were brutal however, trolls will be trolls, we surely can agree on that.

Apart from all this, Ira is also quite known for opening up about her battles with depression. Earlier in one of her videos on her Instagram handle, Khan was heard saying, “I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life threats. That is not how my depression manifests.”

What are your thoughts on Ira Khan’s latest upload? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Munna Bhai MBBS: Even Before Sanjay Dutt & Shah Rukh Khan, This (You Could Never Guess) Actor Was The First Choice Of Rajkumar Hirani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube