Late singer Lata Mangeshkar remains one of the most legendary artists in India. Not just in India, her voice was appreciated by people around the world. Although she has performed with various artists and performed on many stages, once the singer was offered to sing at a wedding and she refused. Recently, the late singer’s sister Asha Bhosale recalled the same and also shared some beautiful memories about her.

The singer took her last breath this year at the age of 92 on February 6, following multiple organ failures. Starting her career at the age of 13, the legendary singer contributed to the industry for over a seven-decade. Reportedly, she remains only the second female singer after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive Bharat Ratna.

Meanwhile, the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony was held in Mumbai, where Asha Bhosale spoke about the time when she along with her sister were called to sing at a wedding. As quoted by Hindustan Times, the singer said, “Someone invited us for a wedding. They had tickets worth million dollar or pound.”

The singer further added, “They said they wanted Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Didi asked me ‘will you sing at a wedding?’ I said ‘I won’t’ and she then told the rep, ‘We will not sing even if you offer 10 crore dollars, because we do not sing at weddings’. That person was very disappointed.”

Sharing an incident from their childhood, Asha revealed her sister Lata once asked her to wash their parents’ feet and drink the same water. The singer said, “We drank it, and the blessings from that continue to be with us even today.”

Asha Bhosale also shared when Lata Mangeshkar ensured every singer gets their name on the record. This started with the late singer’s song Aayega Aanewala, for which she got her name on the screen along with the song’s royalty.

