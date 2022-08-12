Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh said that ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant Mani is Dharmendra’s lookalike, especially because of his mischievous eyes.

She even requested him to sing a song from 1969 film ‘Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke’ featuring Asha Parekh and Dharmendra.

Asha said: “You sing so well and you are handsome too. And, you look a little like Dharmendra ji because in your eyes I can see the shararat (mischief) just like Dharmendra ji has in his eyes. So I would request you to sing one of his songs i.e ‘Saathiya Nahi Jaana’.”

As part of ‘Asha Parekh’ special episode, all the contestants sang some of the famous tracks from her movies and she told the judges Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya that it would be difficult for them to choose the winner among these contestants because all of them are very talented.

“I must say it is going to be hard for Himesh Ji and Alka Ji to choose one out of all these immensely talented kids,” she added.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

