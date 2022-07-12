Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is among the top-rated shows in the country and people are totally intrigued with the show’s storyline and its characters. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is grabbing all the attention with her act, however, a clip from one of the recent episodes is making rounds and people are trolling Teja for her fake accent. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Besides the former Bigg Boss winner, the supernatural show also features, Mahek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia and Simba Nagpal in key roles. Every week, the serial gets into the top 5 shows in TRP ratings as the fan base for Ekta’s show is growing day by day.

Coming back to the topic, recently a Reddit user shared a clip of Tejasswi Prakash from Naagin 6, where her character can be seen talking with Mahek. However, it was her accent that caught netizens’ attention as they felt it was too fake and cringy. Many were left in disbelief as they thought it was fake, sharing the clip, a Redditor wrote, “What sick ass accent is this??? Saw a regular trend and came across this video on Twitter. Then came to know that this is her new character in Naagiin.”

Soon after the clip of Tejasswi Prakash from Naagin 6 went viral reacting to the same, a netizen wrote, “Isse achha to lagaan ke angrez bolte the,” another wrote, “Bollywood further drifting away from Indian ness into that shithole,” a third user commented, “Chathur’s accent from three idiots,” a fourth user wrote, “I got disgusted, offended and scared by the accent,” a fifth wrote, “Is this fr?i can’t believe this! So so cringyyyyy.”

Meanwhile, one of the users later clarified why her accent is like this, talking about the same, they wrote, “This is her new character named Kiara. She’s FOREN returned and already a fiance of some lead guy in the show.”

We know Tejasswi Prakash is getting love for her character in Naagin 6 but what do you think about her latest viral clip from the show?

