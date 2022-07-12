Shivangi Joshi is a well-known name in Television. She started her career in showbiz just when she was in her 9th grade and the journey has been truly commendable. Today, she has shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 to her credit. But it was her first-ever TV show that made her go through a tough time due to senior actors. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Shivangi made her acting debut back in 2013 with the show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She played the role of Nisha in the Zee TV show that also starred Ulka Gupta, Helly Shah and Gautami Kapoor. But it was Begusarai that gave her the much-needed attention before bagging the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Many wouldn’t know but Shivangi Joshi wanted to be a choreographer before making her foray into acting. She hails from Dehradun and had an alternative career in her mind which was being a doctor. It was people taunting her back in her hometown that motivated her to be the tremendous actor that she is today.

Shivangi Joshi also revealed that she gave at least 4 auditions every single day for almost 6 months. While she finally got her first show, things still hadn’t been easy. She recalled to Times Of India, “I don’t like to name the actors but yes, I have faced hard criticism. It was my first day on the shoot of my first show and it was immediately after doing ads. When I was giving my shot, my director asked me to give the camera look and as I was completely new I thought I have to look into the camera and say lines. I had no knowledge. He said cut, he told me that I don’t have to look into the camera. I still was clueless and I went and asked my director. He was very supportive and he explained everything to me very sweetly. But before that, there were a few senior actors from the show who were sitting there and started making remarks. “

She continued, “They said something which hurt me a lot and I went into my vanity van and cried a lot. They told, “Pata nahi Kahan se le aate hain, Sirf shakal dekh ke le aate hain, acting toh aati nahi, Humara time waste ho raha hai.”

The journey might have been tough but Shivangi Joshi has clearly made a mark for herself.

On the professional front, Shivangi Joshi is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

