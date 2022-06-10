TV stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra surely give out some major couple goals to their fans. Both the love birds who met each other inside the Bigg Boss house, fell head over heels and now enjoy a huge fan following called as TejRan.

While many fans are bonkers over the two love birds and their cheesy romance and PDA that the shutterbugs never fail to cover and share on social media, the rest of the netizens are now annoyed by them.

Recently, a video of Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra by Instant Bollywood has been making rounds on social media where the couple was seen in an intimate position at a park in Goa. It is to be noted that the two were there to celebrate the actress’s birthday and were surprised to see the paparazzi following them in Goa as well. The video going viral on the paparazzi account shows Tejasswi in Karan’s arms as he holds the birthday girl like a baby.

Noticing that the paparazzi are snapping pics of them in that position, both Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra were surprised. Teja was a bit embarrassed by this and she ended up calling her assistants to bring her sandals so she could get off Karan’s hold. While the video was adored and loved by a lot of fans, it was criticized by many users on social media who did not find the actors’ behaviour appropriate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Taking it to the comment section, one user wrote, “Akal to hai hi chadh gai hai sanskar to ab rahi hi nhi ladkiya me 😂”. Another user wrote, “Camera dekha nhi nautanki shuru inlogo ki”. While one user said, “Jo bhi hai bhut ganda lag raha hai big boss me se aane ke baad pta ni inko kya mil jata hai kuch bhi krte hai..🤭🤭 “, another user said, “Bandar nd bandariya… Nautanki baaz..”.

While few spewed hate on the couple, many also showered the two with immense love in the comment section. One fan commented, “Isko cradle mai dalo. Choti bachi h yi😂”, while another fan commented, “People barking under the post should check the facts… They were at their mv shoot in goa and at a private event.. Paps invaded their privacy!!!!!!”. One TejRan fan commented, “Lovely couple😍”, the other fan commented, “Cuties together”.

What are your thoughts on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s recent PDA? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

