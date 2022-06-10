Several Television stars in the past have spoken about the discrimination they face in Bollywood. Recently, Hina Khan spoke up after she was not invited to the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Backing her claims was Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, Jennifer Winget has opened up too and below is what she has to say.

There’s no denying that the opportunities have surely increased for TV stars. We’ve seen Shantanu Maheshwari bag a meaty role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Nigam will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Krystle D’Souza was also seen in Chehre, led by Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Jennifer Winget in her latest interaction with ETimes TV has now said, “I am not going to say that there is no image about TV actors in the film industry. We often get to hear you are over-exposed, then we get typecast in certain kinds of roles. This was happening a lot till sometime ago, but slowly the line is getting blurred, it has not totally gone away. Film industry has started looking at TV actors in a different light that we can also do many things if we are getting opportunities. It is a long, slow and gradual process.”

However, Jennifer Winget is hopeful that things will change and good times are upcoming! “Still there are people in the film industry who do not give the same opportunities to people from the TV industry, it’s sad. I think people need to get a little more aware and start taking risks. What the pandemic has done is, it has made the audiences evolving, content and cinema are also evolving. In a matter of a few years I think the line which is still there will slowly fade away. There will be a time when people will open up to working with TV actors and give them the same opportunities that other actors get. Because there’s so much content and opportunities available on OTT especially, that it is just a matter of opening people’s minds to it and it will happen and I am patient,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget made her Bollywood debut with Phir Se starring Kunal Kohli. But the film couldn’t release in theatres and took the OTT route due to copyright issues.

