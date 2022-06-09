Trolling is a huge menace in the social media realm. From Bollywood actors to TV stars are usually targeted by netizens online over every single thing they do. While many choose to ignore them, Hina Khan now slams such disrespectful trolls.

Hina began her career by auditioning for Sony TV’s famous reality show Indian Idol. However, she rose to fame after starring in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania. She also is pretty famous for her stint in Bigg Boss season 11.

Hina Khan recently was seen stunning the world with her flawless royal looks at Cannes 2022. After returning, the YRKKH fame took it to her Twitter handle to slam trolls for mental peace.. Her post read, “Insensitive, rude, disrespectful people come in all forms and don’t know boundaries.. They are intrusive in your business and will say anything to hurt you..So my dear, set boundaries and get rid of those who cross the line..Boundaries protect your mental health you see 🤗 #Peace.”

Insensitive, rude, disrespectful people come in all forms and don’t know boundaries.. They are intrusive in your business and will say anything to hurt you..So my dear, set boundaries and get rid of those who cross the line..Boundaries protect your mental health you see 🤗 #Peace — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 8, 2022

Hina Khan hasn’t opened up on why she suddenly took it to her Twitter handle to slam those who are disrespectful and insensitive, but mostly everything points out the fact that she along with Helly Shah was trolled by netizens on social media for their Cannes appearance. This might possibly be the reason for Hina’s sudden outburst.

Back in 2020, when talking about being trolled, Hina Khan had exclusively told us, “I’ve been trolled so badly, so badly that I’ve become immune to it and it doesn’t make any difference to me.”

Let’s wait for the actress to clarify the reason for her Tweet now.

What are your thoughts on Hina Khan slamming trolls on Twitter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

