Bollywood actor Boman Irani is all set to make his digital series debut with ‘Masoom’, a psychological thriller, which is also slated to release on June 17.

The Houseful actor starrer is set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition. The six-episode series, releasing on June 17.

Boman Irani said: “I made my long-awaited digital debut with ‘Masoom’ on Disney+ Hotstar, who has been creating some of my favorite series this year. The series is a window that opens a new world for me and helps me reach a wider audience.

“Playing the father to my reel life daughter Samara was quite challenging as it was intense and gritty. It has been fascinating acting alongside fresh talent like Samara and the extremely talented crew. I had the pleasure of seeing a young actor chisel her art and, in a way, it helped me grow too,” Boman Irani added.

Apart from Irani, it also stars Samara Tijori showing another side of the coin of a complex father-daughter relationship.

Samara said: “In ‘Masoom’, I play a young girl who is on a quest to uncover the truth when everyone around her wishes to leave it buried. Getting to play this role with a veteran actor like Boman Irani as my on-screen father was a great learning experience. As a whole, working with a cast and crew that had so much experience, I grew as a performer and a person. I really hope audiences enjoy the thrill and rush that the story will take you through.”

The Hotstar Specials’ ‘Masoom’, directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series ‘Blood’, exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one.

Director Mihir Desai said: “A daughter’s hunt to know the truth when her whole family tries to conceal it is where the story of Masoom begins. Her mother’s untimely death becomes a catalyst in unraveling the secrets of the family. I am happy to have worked with Boman Irani and Samara Tijori, who portray a poignant father-daughter relationship.”

Showrunner Gurmmeet Singh said: “With ‘Masoom’, we set out to create a thriller that tugs on family ties and hidden truths, a microscopic look at the lives of a family who have been tainted by secrets, forever, hoping the audience will enjoy the show as much as we did while making it”

The show is produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co. banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment.

Joining the lead cast will be Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha, amongst others.

