Here’s a sad piece of news for all the ShaRa fans! Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who are adored by their fans and followers have decided to part ways. Yes, you heard that right! Shamita and Raqesh’s relationship has hit the rock bottom and have reportedly called it quits. The couple, who met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT, fell in love with each other. The now ex-couple declared their love and made it official on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 when Raqesh had entered the show as a wild card entrant.

Some time back, reports of their break-up had surfaced but the actress was quick to dismiss them. But soon ShaRa began to make lesser public appearances together.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were often snapped at their outings and dinner dates. But the latest piece of news has come as a shocker. As per the latest media reports, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have amicably parted away. It is being said that despite calling it quits, the duo will continue to share a cordial relationship and be friends.

A source revealed to Filmfare, “Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends. The duo recently shot for a music video which will soon release and the fans will be able to witness their chemistry on the screen once again.”

Hmmm! Looks like, this is going to be the last time, ShaRa fans will witness Shamita and Raqesh’s chemistry on the screens.

Earlier, speaking about their relationship, Shamita Shetty told Hindustan Times, “Unfortunately, my entire relationship has been out there because we were on a public platform for quite some time. We did create a certain amount of fan following, and our fans love to see us together. But yes, it’s [the attention] tough. It puts a lot of pressure on two people in a relationship, because you feel like you are constantly explaining yourself. There’s a lot of judgment and trolling that the families have to go through, unfortunately. I speak for his family, and I don’t like it. It’s avoidable. I wish people would respect the fact that everyone has a heart; so let’s not hit below the belt.”

“We (Raqesh and I) have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much. A relationship is about two people only. It can’t be about the rest of the world and what they think about you. Luckily, we both are very secure people ..so it doesn’t affect us,” Ms Shetty had added.

Coming back to Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s mutual break-up, there’s no confirmation on the same and the duo is yet to comment on it.

