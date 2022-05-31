It was Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT that turned out to be a cupid for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. The couple witnessed a lot of bumps in their relationship with fights, insecurities, and jealousy but still ended up together. Their journey was also seen briefly in Bigg Boss 15 but what is now bothering are the breakup rumours in the real world.

There have been multiple occasions when rumours around a breakup have spread like a wildfire. It was said that the Mumbai-Pune distance was turning into a roadblock between the two and they decided to mutually call it quits. But later pictures of Shamita in Pune were shared and the couple rubbished rumours in lovey-dovey style.

Reacting to breakup rumours with Raqesh Bapat for once and all, Shamita Shetty told TOI, “We (Raqesh and I) have consciously made an effort to not let these things affect us too much. A relationship is about two people only. It can’t be about the rest of the world and what they think about you. Luckily, we both are very secure people..so it doesn’t affect us.”

Shamita Shetty further spoke about how her relationship with Raqesh Bapat is out there in the public domain. So it is only obvious for fans and others to have a certain level of curiosity about what’s happening behind the scenes.

She also spoke about how judgement and trolling are really hard for her to deal with. Shamita Shetty added that she wished people knew ‘not to hit below the belt’.

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat also recently shifted to Mumbai and shared pictures of his new abode.

On the professional front, Shamita Shetty was last seen in a special episode of The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show alongside Bigg Boss 15 BFFs Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

