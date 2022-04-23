Shamita Shetty Opens Up On Her Battle With Depression & Why She Stopped Wearing Sleeveless Tops

In conversation with her beloved ‘Munki’ and Mirchi’s Shape of You host Shilpa Shetty, actress and Bigg Boss 15’s finalist, Shamita Shetty who opened up about her insecurities and her battle with depression. Let’s watch Shamita’s journey below.

Advertisement

Shamita admits that while she may have simmered down now, but she used to feel extremely conscious about her arms; so much so that she refused to wear sleeveless tops! While these insecurities did push her into depression, she came out of it much stronger, with the courage to take on new challenges in life.

Advertisement

This is how she ended up entering the Big Boss’ house. She further added that even though she has overcome that phase in her life, she constantly keeps a check on her mental and emotional wellness to avoid falling back into depression. Sharing everything from her fitness regimes to some of the mantras she swears by, Shamita Shetty de-bunked some commonly known and followed fitness myths.

This is such a wholesome conversation between Shamita Shetty and her sister Shilpa Shetty. Watch it below:

If you missed it, log on to Filmy Mirchi, and catch the full episode right now! Fans can stay tuned on @filmy.mirchi to get the latest updates on the very first season of Pintola Presents Shape of You, exclusively.

Did you watch Shamita’s heartful conversation with Shilpa Shetty? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Indirectly Slams Shweta Tiwari’s Ex-Husband Abhinav Kohli? Calls Her Mom ‘Sole Earner” & Says “If Anyone Else Was Earning Accordingly…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube