TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is the upcoming diva of Bollywood and that’s just undoubted. She has already caught everyone’s attention with those mersmerizing looks, moves, and bubbly media interactions.

Advertisement

With her slow and steady steps into the B-town, Palak has ambitiously declared that she is here to stay and slay. Now, the 21-year-old has opened up about her wish to provide for her family. However, during her talk, did she take an indirect dig at Mumma Shweta‘s ex-husband Abhinav? Read on to know!

Advertisement

Recently in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari went candid talking about how she wishes to provide and support her single mother Shweta Tiwari. She said, “Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills. I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on.”

Palak Tiwari also added, “I know my mother doesn’t like keeping Reyansh at home, even if it is for one night. They have a very sweet bond. If anyone else was earning accordingly in the family, she would have stayed home with him, and I want this for my brother as well. I know she leaves him and goes to work just so she can provide for us. And I know she takes on so much work.”

Speaking more about it, Palak made it clear that she wanted to support her mother, as she is the only earning member of the family. Well, looks like Tiwari might have taken an indirect jab at her stepdad and Shweta’s ex Abhinav Kholi when she claimed that no one was able to earn enough to take the burden off her mother’s shoulders. However, nothing sure about it.

Meanwhile, it is noted that Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta and her first husband Raja Chaudhary, while Reyansh is Shweta’s son with her now ex-husband Abhinav Kolhi.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant Called Herself ‘Bhelpuri’ To Sunny Leone’s ‘Pasta’ Saying “Woh Khane Se Mote Ho Jaate, I’m ‘Teekhi’, Come To Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube