Palak Tiwari is enjoying massive fame in the early days of her career itself. While the actress is set to make her big Bollywood with Rosie, she’s already caught eyeballs with her song Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu. The beauty is however being trolled by haters. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Palak is the daughter of renowned Television actress Shweta Tiwari. She’s 21 years old and has multiple times opens up on the subject of nepotism. She clarified that her mother does not have any connection in Bollywood and hence she’s on her own. But netizens still find it hard to believe and still target her time and again.

Advertisement

In a latest incident, Palak Tiwari is under the radar over her lilac dress. It was a denim piece that ran till her mid-thighs. The actress looked stunning as she paired it up with matching colour heels and minimal accessories.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens began trolling Palak Tiwari over her figure. Most body-shamed her and mentioned she was looking like a skeleton in the pictures.

A user wrote, “Kaanta patla”

Another commented, “She need to eat some vada pao”

A user laughed, “Ya stick kon hai”

“ये सुखी लकड़ी कौन है..” another commented.

A troll wrote, “Yar kuposan ka ilaj karo pehle”

Check out the viral video ft Palak Tiwari below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari in a recent interaction even opened up about how her mother Shweta Tiwari looks like her elder sister. She told Siddharth Kannan, “I love it. I love that she is so happening. In fact when I was younger also, I’ve loved it since then. Because my nani (maternal grandmother) would normally pick me up from school, what a bratty kid I was, but the day my mom was coming to pick me up I was like ‘oh, my mom is hot and good-looking and everyone is gonna be staring at her. I used to be like, ‘huh, yeah, that’s my mom, so.’ I used to feel very cool. Till date it’s like that, I was like ‘that’s my mom.’ I am very proud of it.”

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Gets Emotional As Dunki With Shah Rukh Khan & Rajkumar Hirani Is Finally Official: “It’s Harder When You’re All By Yourself…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube