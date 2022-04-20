It was yet another day of dhamaka in the Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp house. The war began between Karanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde and it ended up with Payal Rohatgi and Prince Narula washing dirty linen in public. To begin with, it mentioned Nora Fatehi and Sangram Singh. Scroll below for all the details.

It was during Bigg Boss 9 when Prince and Nora Fatehi grew close to each other. After the show, the Roadies mentor claimed that they were dating but the actress denied the statement in no time. Later, he revealed that things did not work out as both of them got busy with their respective lives. On the other hand, Payal is engaged to Indian wrestler Sangram Singh.

During a recent Lock Upp episode, Payal Rohatgi came in defence of Karanvir Bohra who allegedly mocked co-contestant Saisha Shinde’s breasts implants. It was Prince Narula who interrupted which irked Rohatgi and she ended up questioning Prince if he was also a part of Lock Upp due to some ‘setting’ like Saisha is.

To this, Prince Narula responded, “Mai Sangram ki setting se hoon.” While Payal Rohatgi seemed to have missed out on this, later Azma Fallah, who witnessed the entire argument told her about it. A furious Payal then shouted, “Tu kiske support se aaya hai, Nora Fatehi ke support se aaya hai. Ab bol.”

Prince didn’t hold himself back either and responded, “Tere to ex mai gin bhi nai sakta.”

The actress then clapped back saying, “Haan hai mere itne ex, teri kyu jal rahi hai. Hain mere ex uske bawajood hai 12 saal ka relationship. Ukhaad ke dikha jo ukhaad sakta hai.”

Lock Upp’s situation has truly intensified!

