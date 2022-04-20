Television actor Karanvir Bohra has been eliminated from the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

On Monday night, Kaaranvir was eliminated from the show due to fewer votes from audiences. Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir were given a dare, and each of them had to complete the tasks while appealing to the audience for their votes.

When Jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali Merchant received the maximum votes compared to Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir Bohra.

Unfortunately, Karanvir Bohra had to leave Lock Upp basis of the audience’s votes. Karanvir was eliminated in a surprise elimination and re-entered the show with Saisha Shinde.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants.

Lock Upp is streaming live on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

