Himanshi Khurana who rose to fame ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 13, recently expressed her anguish on her past being dragged time and again. Himanshi blasted at a media portal for posting a throwback article of her previous altercations and issues.

Now Himanshi has released a statement, in which she gave a befitting reply to all the media portals and fans out there.

Taking to social media, Himanshi Khurana posted a lengthy note that read, “To all the respected media and Social Media trolls. I have been maintaining a sanctity, post Bigg Boss 13 and have refrained from talking anything ill against anyone and have always maintained a dignified silence on all the matters pertaining to anyone I was associated to in the past.”

Himanshi Khurana added, “But however, the media has still not been able to come on terms and have been instigating the conversations which has opened the doors for a lot of hate and has instigated unnecessary conversations amongst the fans and brainless trolls. Yes, I reiterate the word ‘brainless’ because it requires no brains to just sit back in your comfort zone and rip someone’s reputation apart according to your own convenience.”

She continued, “Being someone’s fan does not mean that you will make the other person’s life miserable by writing all the frivolous stuff. It’s a sincere request to the media to stop digging out the old matters and let the bygones be bygones! I refuse to comment any further or malign myself by divulging into any conversations pertaining to the topics which hold no relevance for me! Love, Himanshi.”

Himanshi who has been maintaining a dignified silence till now has finally broken her silence on this issue. Check out her post here:

On the professional front, Himanshi Khurana will be collaborating with Asim Riaz for their upcoming song titled ‘Pinjara’ in which Himanshi will be lending her voice.

