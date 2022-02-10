Asim Riaz is one of the most followed reality stars of Indian television who rose to fame through the popular reality show Bigg Boss. He was one of the leading contestants of the show during his time, who still enjoys a huge fan base across social media platforms. The actor-cum-rapper has always been vocal about his affection for superstar Salman Khan and the latest reports now suggest that the two celebs might soon feature together in a movie.

For the unversed, Asim was previously in the news when he put a cryptic note about people moving on after their loved ones’ death and netizens assumed that the message was for Shehnaaz Gill. The argument arose because Shehnaaz had just attended a wedding in the city, a few days after the death of her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Most people lashed out on Asim for the comment but the actor clarified that it was meant for someone else and not Gill.

According to the most recent report by Bollywood Life, Asim Riaz will soon be seen playing a key role in Salman Khan’s next film titled Bhaijaan. He will reportedly be seen playing Salman’s younger brother in the movie but there is no confirmation from any official source, regarding the same.

As to the same report, a Bigg Boss 15 updates page on Instagram mentioned, “Asim Riaz has reportedly bagged a role of Salman Khan‘s younger brother in Bhaijaan and shooting of the film will start this mid-November”.

The film Bhaijaan will also star actor Pooja Hegde in the lead role alongside a bunch of other popular actors. Some reports suggest that this film will be a remake of a Tamil movie and the plot will revolve around the story of an older brother who refuses to get married. It is expected to hit the theatres on Diwali 2022 and further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

