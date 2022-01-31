The Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale was held yesterday and it saw telly star Tejasswi Prakash take home the coveted trophy and Rs 40 Lakh as a cash prize. While the last moment was something fans were waiting for another much-awaited moment of the night was Shehnaaz Gill’s heartfelt tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner, late Sidharth Shukla.

Advertisement

While on the show, Shehnaaz was welcomed with open arms by host Salman Khan. It saw the two exchange pleasantries, as well as the BB 13 runner-up, breaking down into tears, despite trying her best to suppress them. Her performance left SidNaaz fans emotional and sent everyone into meltdown.

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 15 finale episode saw Salman Khan too getting emotional talking about Sidharth Shukla as he gave Shehnaaz Gill a warm hug. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack. Read on to know what netizens have to say about her heartfelt performance for her best friend.

Praising Shehnaaz Gill for being strong during the Bigg Boss 15 finale, a netizen wrote, “Yes, the lioness is fiercely telling people how the lion is everywhere ruling and also taming some wild animals. #SidharthShukla The Sher. #ShehnaazGill The Sherni. #SidNaaz Ruling side by side .” Another Sidnaaz fan added, “Its her PAIN and it will always be her PAIN. None of us would know what she is going through despite her smiling. Show some empathy & stop with ur so called gyaan “do this do that”. Let her heal the way she wants to & whatever makes her happy. Mehrbani hogi 🙏🙏🙏 #ShehnaazGill”

A Shehnaaz Gill fan also tweeted, “This girl has always won so many hearts and will continue to do so♥️ #ShehnaazGill” Another commented, “Here is where I cried, that kiss was for him from heart, am damn sure she felt him at that time and he also did feel her, her kiss, her love God only can answer why he did what he did…”

Yes, the lioness is fiercely telling people how the lion is everywhere ruling and also taming some wild animals.#SidharthShukla The Sher.#ShehnaazGill The Sherni.#SidNaaz Ruling side by side . — Ivy DSouza (@dsouza_ivy) January 31, 2022

Its her PAIN and it will always be her PAIN. None of us would know what she is going through despite her smiling. Show some empathy & stop with ur so called gyaan "do this do that". Let her heal the way she wants to & whatever makes her happy. Mehrbani hogi 🙏🙏🙏 #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/CfeGTCxLte — i bub ju ✨ ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ (@Itsmemariyu) January 29, 2022

This girl has always won so many hearts and will continue to do so♥️#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/q5c3gEkO94 — Anupama (@IAnupama1) January 30, 2022

To all the ppl who keep crying ye TRP le rha h #SidharthShukla se, wo TRP le rha h, an actors GREATEST achievement is when they can bring TRP and i fucking feel proud wen it happens! N m sure his family also!#SidNaaz #SidHearts #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians — KattarSidNaazLover❤ (@SidNaazWale) January 31, 2022

Here is where I cried, that kiss was for him from heart, am damn sure she felt him at that time and he also did feel her, her kiss, her love 💜❤️

God only can answer why he did what he did…💔#SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Ji09E9mqds — JUNE❣️ShehnaazSidharthShukla The SSS FAMILY 💫 (@SidNaazone) January 31, 2022

Look at this beautiful girl how courageous, how badass, how humble,how strong,how soft,how cute, how inspiring, i wonder how she can be…

She is Sid ki Naaz ❤#ShehnaazKaurGill#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/ye4YWQEPzW — ₱₳Ɽł#ŞįďÑààż (@PardeepKaur_) January 31, 2022

Complimenting Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan for handling an emotional Shehnaaz Gill with grace and putting a smile on her face, a netizen tweeted, “Sana crying” Salman : “Rote hue bhi acchi lagri hai” Sana : *smiles* He knows she likes compliments, he handled the emotions so perfectly, loved their bonding today!” Another commented, “I can say here with no doubt or hesitation that Salman khan treats her as his own child…he feels for her like his own baby….she has got his blessing hand over her head for life”

Sana crying🥺 Salman : “Rote hue bhi acchi lagri hai” Sana : *smiles* He knows she likes compliments, he handled the emotions so perfectly, loved their bonding today !#ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGallery #SalNaaz @ShehnaazShineFC pic.twitter.com/zTBH37zKfo — Tanisha // İyi ki doğdun Sana ✨💜 (@sidnaazwaali) January 30, 2022

My two most fav The love he always had for Sid & Sana is still there more than ever. It’s overwhelming #ShehnaazGill #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Rg9SDOcgM3 — Hawa hawai (@Roses_re_red) January 31, 2022

I can say here with no doubt or hesitation that Salman khan treats her as his own child…he feels for her like his own baby….she has got his blessing hand over her head for life ❤️#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/Df5kNwfbT8 — JUNE❣️ShehnaazSidharthShukla The SSS FAMILY 💫 (@SidNaazone) January 31, 2022

Rita ma ne sana ko smjhate waqt bola hoga. Tujhe jitna ji chahe, jitna ji chahe tu represent kar hamare Sidharth ko. Koi tujhe nahi rok sakta.tu meri beti hai.Tera haq hai.. I hear this..feel it..Thank u Rita ma

Thank u #ShehnaazGill fr being a good student❤️@ishehnaaz_gill — LoveNPeace❤️ (@vinita_pansari) January 31, 2022

#ShehnaazGill – me jitna chahe #SidharthShukla ke liye perform karugi #SalmanKhan – yes hak banta hai hai apka Dear haters ye tumhare liya ta 😂 wo tumko hi bol rahi ti jitna chahe karlo troll mera right h ye me karugi tum log bhade jau sana ko kuch frak nahi padegaa 😂 — shital (@shital_jain24) January 31, 2022

From 1-10, how much did you love Shehnaaz Gill’s tribute for Sidharth Shukla? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Indraneil Sengupta Calls His Aranyak Co-Star Raveena Tandon A Lovely Human Being, Adds “She Has No Air Of Seniority Or Stardom”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube