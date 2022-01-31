Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz is on roll as he’s working on multiple projects after emerging as the first runner of the show and winning the hearts of many in the 13th season. Recently the model collaborated with BB OTT winner Divya Agarwal for a music video titled, Dur Hua. While interacting with the paparazzi, when Asim was asked about Shehnaaz Gill, he ignored the question and instead asked the media people to ask him about his co-star, Divya.

The two bonded in the BB house but post-Sidharth Shukla’s death, their equations changed after many speculated Riaz took a dig at Punjab Ki Katrina after she was spotted partying. However, the model clarified his stance claiming his tweet was not directed towards the female singer.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Divya Agarwal’s chemistry in their music video Dur Hua has been loved by fans. The two stars recently interacted with the media after launching the song. When the model was informed about Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, Asim interrupted his question asked the reporter to change the subject.

The reporter asked, “Bigg Boss 13 ki baat karein toh ek apki best friend hai jiska aj janamdin hai, Shehnaaz Gill ki….” Cutting the question short, Asim Riaz responded, “Aur aisa kya ho gaya ke life mein, you just gotta focus (What has happened in life is you need to focus). Okay bro, you know what I am talking about. Abhi gaane ki baat kare, Dur Hua, toh abhi wo bahut acha (Our new song has been released, it is good)…”

Later when the journalist again tried to ask him the same question, to this Asim said, “Divya ke baare mein pucho, Divya kitni khoobsurat lag rahi hai. Come on guys, dyaan kahaan pe hai bro? Agar tu dimag ghar pe chod ke aaya hai toh galat hai. (Ask about Divya, she’s looking so beautiful. Come on guys, where’s your attention? If you’ve left your brain at home, then it’s wrong,).”

Asim Riaz added, “Look at her, agar iss time tere ko iske alawa tu kisi ke baare mein soch raha hai, ye galat hai yaar (If at this point you are thinking about someone else instead of her, then this is wrong). The way she’s acted, she’s looking beautiful, meri rap ki tareef karo.” Later in a fin way, the model asks reporter to talk about his song and their making experience in Alibaug.

