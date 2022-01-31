Bigg Boss 15 finally comes to an end as Tejasswi Prakash takes the prestigious trophy home along with a cheque of Rs 40 Lakhs. However, the majority of the audience isn’t happy with the outcome as netizens have shared their disappointment. Many hoped for Pratik Sehajpal to win the show but everyone was in shock to see the Swaragini star winning the show. However, fans are now super delighted seeing Pratik leaving the set with his BFF and singer Akasa Singh.

Advertisement

Singh was also part of the current season but she was eliminated early in the show after she received fewer votes compared to other contestants. More than anyone it was the former Splitsvilla contestant who got emotional seeing her leave but now they’re finally together.

Advertisement

Both Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh were seen leaving the sets during the wee hours of the morning after they reportedly celebrated the finale with other contestants. The 1st runner of Bigg Boss 15 was seen getting escorted by an unknown person to the Naagin crooners’ car as he seemed too exhausted. Seeing the two together fans are now going crazy and called them ‘dhamaal jodi’.

Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh grew closer in Bigg Boss 15 house and fans are now hoping to see them more. Reacting to them leaving together, a fan wrote, “Do you all think Akasa & Pratik can still be a thing? I still am lowkey wishing for some #Prakasa,” another wrote, “@realsehajpal and @AkasaSing leaving together from BB set after party. What a great moment to watch as a #prakasa fan. Love u Pratik and Akasa. Pratik U r already a winner for all of us,” a third user wrote, “Aawweee……… #Prakasa everyone just love seeing you two together, be together always, perfect for each other, mast kamaal@dhamaal jodi,” a fourth user commented, “Waise mein bada sakht hu…par yaha mein pighal gaya hayee. Heart suit. Star-struck Kitne pyaare lag re ek frame mein…Akasa ka Chontu Man.”

Do you all think Akasa & Pratik can still be a thing? I still am lowkey wishing for some #Prakasa 🙊🙊 https://t.co/9UkKu1PQZd — Shivanya (@Shivanip_) January 31, 2022

Aawweee……… #Prakasa everyone just love seeing you two together, be together always, perfect for each other, mast kamaal@dhamaal jodi @PrernaSehajpal @AkasaSing https://t.co/CdQgA9ZHDY — Seema (@AmzinglyAmaze) January 31, 2022

@realsehajpal and @AkasaSing leaving together from BB set after party.

What a great moment to watch as a #prakasa fan.

Love u Pratik and Akasa.

Pratik U r already a winner for all of us.

Thank you and God bless. pic.twitter.com/CwyPA3UEYl — SV (@iamsv87) January 31, 2022

And he shared her story! Some friendships are truly beyond all the slander and hate on social media! Thanks to the most real people on BB15, the world still believes in real friendships #Prakasa always triumphs. Bring out the best in eachother as always! Wishing u both love ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/ag1grA32A0 — Sophia (@Sophia25288166) January 31, 2022

Happy moment for all #prakasa fans.

There you go.

Queen @AkasaSing is with BB sher @realsehajpal

What a moment guys.

Pratik is always a winner for all of us and Akasa too.

Happy to see them together after long time.

Love them a lot.God bless them#PratikSehajpal #AkasaSingh pic.twitter.com/sC9b0d82rO — SV (@iamsv87) January 30, 2022

Apart from netizens, former Bigg Boss contestants along with a few celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Munmun Dutta, Kamya Shalabh Dang, Shefali Jariwala, and Anita Hassanandani shared their disappointment over Pratik Sehajpal not winning the show.

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Finally Speaks On Her Bigg Boss 15 Win: “The Real Prize That I’m Taking Home Are…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube