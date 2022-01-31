Bigg Boss 15 came to an end on Sunday evening after a bunch of rocky episodes and most people seemed divided over the final winners’ lineup. As Karan Kundrra grabbed third place, his fans were visibly disappointed mainly because he was one of the most-voted contestants on the show and most viewers expected him to take the trophy home. In a recent turn of events, Karan put up his thoughts on social media, wholeheartedly thanking his fans who stood by him through the thick thin.

For the unversed, the winner of BB15 was announced last night and social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages and opinions. Tejasswi Prakash won this season while Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up. Several Ex-Bigg Boss contestants and experts, including Gauahar Khan and Munmun Dutta were unhappy with the verdict as they felt that Pratik was a more deserving winner with unfazed dedication throughout the season.

A part of the audience also felt that Karan Kundrra, who was popularly known as the mastermind of this season, should have at least finished second instead of taking up the third position. The actor-turned-reality star acknowledged the love and support he has received in the last few months and expressed his disappointment over the final verdict as well.

A part of his tweet said, “Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock”

A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

Karan Kundrra also assured his fans that he will be back with a bang after taking some time to recover. “I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!!”, he wrote. Here’s a look at the follow-up tweet.

I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

