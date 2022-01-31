Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 finally came to a thrilling end last night and telly star Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the ultimate winner, followed by Pratik Sehajpal as the 1st runner up and Karan Kundrra as the 2nd Runner up. After months of debate and speculations, fans are super happy for the Swaragini star as she lifts the trophy. After her win, the actress still couldn’t believe that she has won the show and called it an incredible journey.

Apart from the top 3 contestants, Shamita Shetty was eliminated in the 4th position, Nishant Bhat took home the briefcase of Rs 10 Lakh from the winners prize while Rashami Desai stood 6th.

Along with receiving the prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan also handed Tejasswi Prakash a cheque of Rs 40 lakhs as a winning amount. Talking about her victory, Tejasswi says she still can’t believe it. She got to learn and experience a lot after participating in the show. The actress also thanked everyone who supported her throughout the journey.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash said, “When I entered the Bigg Boss house, everything seemed like a dream in the beginning. But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been. It feels surreal to have finally won the trophy, but the real prize that I am taking home are the learnings and experiences.”

Thanking her well-wishers, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant adds, “My deepest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me. I want to thank Salman sir for his rock-solid support, COLORS team and all my incredible fans out there who rooted for me and made this journey a memorable one.”

Her journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house was just incredible as she was made to cross multiple hurdles before taking the trophy home. Along with winning the trophy, Tejasswi Prakash also found her love inside the house, Karan Kundrra. The lovebirds shared some wonderful moments inside the house.

After coming out of the house, Tejasswi shared her first Instagram post with the trophy and her proud parents, sharing the picture, she wrote, “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!”

