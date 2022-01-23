Bigg Boss 15 has truly seen its contestants rise and shine. Unlike every season, this time it’s a little confusing to predict who will really take the winning trophy home. Initially, it seemed Karan Kundrra has the strongest game but Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and others gradually grabbed the pace. But it is none other than Tejasswi Prakash who seems to be ruling. Read on for all the details.

As we’re a week away from the grand finale, BB15 makers have already conducted all possible entries into the ‘Ticket To Finale’. Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi have found a place. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale failed to get through.

Ormax Media has now released a list of Top 5 Most Popular Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Many would be shocked to know that it is not Karan Kundrra or Shamita Shetty grabbing the #1 spot. Instead, Tejasswi Prakash is ruling hearts with her stint inside the house.

Karan Kundrra is second while Shamita Shetty has earned the #3 spot. Pratik Sehajpal and BFF Nishant Bhat have respectively been placed 4th and 5th. Another shocker comes in the form that the first member to enter finale, Rakhi Sawant, has failed to appear in the list.

Even Rashami Desai, who made a lot of noise over her spat with BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee and budding romance with evicted contestant Umar Riaz, has failed to find a spot. Bigg Boss 15 viewers are surely surprising us!

Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia had recently entered the house to conduct some twists and turns. It was Vishal Kotian who was initially planned for the sequence but he contracted COVID and was under isolation.

